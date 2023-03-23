Keep calm, it’s National Puppy Day

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Whoever said money can’t buy you happiness has never held a dog.

While puppies can bring happiness and joy into a household, the little animals don’t come without a challenge.

Unlike older dogs, puppies can be more troublesome and can be harder to potty train so, keep this in mind when bringing a pup into the family.

Heather Schuller, who runs a CPR class for pet owners, says puppy-proofing the home and stocking up on snacks and supplies are some good ways to prepare to bring home your fur-ever best friend.

“Puppies are kids with four legs. So, there are things that you need to do puppy proof your house stuff like that so, puppies can’t get into medicine, cupboards, chew electrical cords, that type of stuff,” said Schuller, who also owns Wags and Whiskers Pet Grooming.

According to the American Kennel Club, dogs can help reduce stress and anxiety while easing feelings of loneliness.

