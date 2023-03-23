Josh Kleinsasser-Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week
Kleinsasser helped lead Hot Springs boys to state tournament
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 12:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Hot Springs boys basketball team racked up a 20-6 record this season in route to earning a spot at the state tournament. The play and leadership of Josh Kleinsasser was a big part of the Bison’s success. Congrats on being our Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week!!!
Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.