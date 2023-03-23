A day dedicated to protecting water sources around the world

By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 8:45 PM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Water is a necessity of everyday life for families, schools, and communities around the world.

Wednesday, World Water Day, is observed as a commitment to solving water and sanitation issues around the globe. According to the CDC, the day highlights the essential role water plays in our lives and how we can better protect it.

For some people in the Black Hills, the international day is a way to continue to spread awareness of the bodies of water here in the hills and why keeping them safe is important.

“One thing is to be aware of the role water plays in our lives, in our communities, and our world. Without water there’s no life, there’s no economy, there isn’t the Black Hills as we know it,” said Black Hills Clean Water Alliance executive director Dr. Lilias Jarding.

World Water Day in combination with the COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated a need for universal access to safe water and has informed people across the globe how important it is to focus attention on a community’s water source.

To learn more about World Water Day you can head to worldwaterday.org.

