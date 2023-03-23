Cooking with Eric - Fiesta Cheese and Bean Dip

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Hey, it’s National Chips and Dip Day!

You want an easy kickin’ Mexican style dip? Well, here you go!

In a saucepan, combine 1 can cheddar cheese or Nacho cheese soup (doesn’t make any difference which one) with a can of refried beans. Add 1 cup sour cream and 8 ounces of chunky-style salsa. Whisk to combine and heat on medium-low heat until hot and bubbly.

To serve, transfer to a dip bowl, top with a little more salsa and some chopped green onions. Best served with tortilla chips.

