Cooking with Eric - Fiesta Cheese and Bean Dip
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Hey, it’s National Chips and Dip Day!
You want an easy kickin’ Mexican style dip? Well, here you go!
In a saucepan, combine 1 can cheddar cheese or Nacho cheese soup (doesn’t make any difference which one) with a can of refried beans. Add 1 cup sour cream and 8 ounces of chunky-style salsa. Whisk to combine and heat on medium-low heat until hot and bubbly.
To serve, transfer to a dip bowl, top with a little more salsa and some chopped green onions. Best served with tortilla chips.
