Yet more snow on the way!

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Another upper level storm system will move northeast into the northern plains later today and tonight. Snow will develop this afternoon and tonight. This time, the snow should mostly fall along and south of Interstate 90. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Black Hills and foothills, including Rapid City, as well as Weston and Southern Campbell Counties in Wyoming. 1″ to 4″ snow appears likely, resulting in slippery road conditions, which will impact your Thursday morning commute.

Dry weather returns Thursday and Friday, but more unsettled weather returns this weekend with more chances for snow showers. Right now, it appears as though eastern Wyoming and southwest South Dakota will see the lion’s share of the moisture this weekend, but we’ll keep a close eye on the track of this system!

