Sturgis referendum to elect city manager comes to a close

By KOTA Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sturgis will be getting a new city manager soon. The 20-day referendum for a petition expired on Monday with no petitions meeting the 254 signature requirement.

This comes at the end of a long effort by some concerned citizens to force an election for the position with a resolution. The resolution proposed would have formed a council to determine whether the city will continue to use a city manager or change to a system with a strong mayor presence and a city administrator.

With this referendum ending, it allows the typical process of recruiting city managers to go back to the Sturgis Administrative Services.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allac 'AJ' Dismounts Thrice
Jury declares Dismounts Thrice “not guilty” in hammer bludgeoning
Laws to follow when protecting your livestock.
There are laws when protecting your livestock from other animals
Police are looking for a man, shown in this surveillance image, who was involved in a shooting...
Rapid City police investigating North Rapid shooting
The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish is hiring "professional bear huggers."
Wildlife agency seeks ‘professional bear huggers’
Regis Martinez showcases his Bad Spaniel dog toy beside a bottle of Jack Daniels.
Dog day in court: Jack Daniels sues pet company over squeaky toy

Latest News

At 6:18 a.m. on Sept. 19, 2015, a defective railroad line built in the early 1900s failed,...
11 billion-pound mystery: The chemicals South Dakota trains carry
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN FORECAST
Anti-marijuana groups push Governor Noem to veto medical marijuana expansion bill
Anti-marijuana groups push Governor Noem to veto medical marijuana expansion bill
First medical marijuana dispensary opens in Sturgis
First medical marijuana dispensary opens in Sturgis