South Dakota’s only rabbi travels the state to prepare for Passover

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Passover honors the freedom of the Jewish People from enslavement in ancient Egypt. On April 5 the 3,000-year-old tradition, Jewish people eat a feast that includes matzah. The only rabbi in South Dakota, Mendel Alperowitz is traveling the state distributing matzah to Jewish families.

Check out the interview above to learn more about Passover.

