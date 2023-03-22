Snow through the night could cause some slippery roads

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snow will fall through the night for locations along and south of I-90. Accumulations are likely the farther south you go, especially in the southern Black Hills. A dusting up to 4″ look to be likely, with the highest amounts near Newcastle, Wright and Custer. Rapid City will end up with a dusting up to 2″ by morning.

Clouds break up through the morning allowing for sunshine through much of Thursday. This will help melt away snow and improve driving conditions. Highs Thursday will range from the 30s to the 40s. Friday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the 40s to low 50s.

A few showers will develop Friday afternoon and evening, especially around northeast Wyoming and the Black Hills. Rain and snow showers are expected to change over to all snow Friday night and snow showers will likely continue into Saturday. Right now accumulations look possible across northeast Wyoming and the Black Hills. As for how much snow fall, we will need to wait until Thursday or Friday to watch how model trends unfold. Recently, data has been very inconsistent, which is why we are waiting a little bit before we give out specific numbers.

Temperatures next week will rise into the 40s on Tuesday and likely stay there much of the week.

