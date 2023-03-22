Proposed mineral withdrawal at Rapid Creek and Pactola Reservoir

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Last week, The Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management announced a proposed mineral withdrawal regarding the Pactola Reservoir and Rapid Creek.

A mineral withdrawal would mean restricting the opportunity to locate claims and conduct mineral exploration or mining operations. The withdrawal would protect water resources around Rapid City and Ellsworth Air Force Base, as well as protect cultural and natural resources within the watershed. Both areas provide primary drinking water for the community. Rapid Creek Watershed Action agrees with the proposed withdrawal, saying protecting the water is vital.

”Hoping we can do the best job we can to protect our water supplies, protect our tourism and recreation economies that really depend on that, and really to protect national security in terms of water supply for Ellsworth Air Force Base,” says Rebecca Terk, a board member for Rapid Creek Watershed action

The group is seeking public comments and concerns regarding the proposal, you can voice those concerns through their website or in person at a public meeting on April 26th.

