Cooking Beef with Eric - Skillet Steak Bites

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Here’s a delicious dish for the whole family! Big flavors with minimal preparation!

First, season 1 1/2 lb stew meat with salt and pepper. Sauté in 1 TB butter in a medium skillet until browned and cooked to your liking. Remove meat when done.

In same skillet, add 1/4 cup dry red wine and 2 TB Worcestershire sauce. Whisk until reduced, then add another tablespoon of butter. When melted, return beef to skillet and stir to coat. Serve immediately with rice or mashed potatoes.

