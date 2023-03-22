Cooking Beef with Eric - Skillet Steak Bites

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Here’s a delicious dish for the whole family! Big flavors with minimal preparation!

First, season 1 1/2 lb stew meat with salt and pepper. Sauté in 1 TB butter in a medium skillet until browned and cooked to your liking. Remove meat when done.

In same skillet, add 1/4 cup dry red wine and 2 TB Worcestershire sauce. Whisk until reduced, then add another tablespoon of butter. When melted, return beef to skillet and stir to coat. Serve immediately with rice or mashed potatoes.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.