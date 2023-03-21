Snowy through Thursday morning!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Areas of snow this morning will cause slippery driving conditions, especially in Custer and Fall River Counties, as well as Sheridan County in Wyoming. 2″-4″ of snow will be possible. Elsewhere, scattered snow showers will be possible today as a low pressure area moves across the area.

A more widespread snow event is expected Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. Widespread snow totals of 2″-6″ are possible - the Thursday morning commute will be quite slippery in western South Dakota and eastern Wyoming.

Skies clear by Thursday afternoon and Friday should be a nice day, but more unsettled weather returns this weekend.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.