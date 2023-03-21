RC Council revises code of conduct for elected officials

By Nick Nelson
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Common Council voted Monday night to revamp the city’s code of conduct for elected officials.

The code initially adopted in 2012, has been used occasionally in ways that City Manager Joel Landeen says can be frivolous.

Under the revised code, a person must submit their complaint through a form provided by the city office, then the council President and Vice-President would determine if the City Attorney should do an investigation.

Landeen said that some complaints in recent years have been more politically motivated.

”It seems like with just the country as a whole going where it’s going, there’s definitely a desire to give the option maybe so you don’t have to deal with a complaint that seems politically motivated,” Landeen said.

The complaint must also be sworn on oath.

The council unanimously passed the revisions.

