Pasque flowers are ready for spring

Pasque flower in Spearfish is a good sign spring is here. Thanks to Brittany Kahl for the photo!
Pasque flower in Spearfish is a good sign spring is here. Thanks to Brittany Kahl for the photo!(Brittany Kahl)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Pasque flowers are the first sign that spring has sprung in South Dakota. These beautiful purple blossoms begin to bloom in late March, poking through the snow.

According to the University of South Dakota, the flower’s common name is French for Easter and refers to the plant flowering in early March and ending its cycle in late June. While most other plants aren’t even green yet, the pasque flower’s resilient nature pops up even in winter.

The pasque flower goes by many names including “prairie smoke;” “goslinweed;” “prairie crocus;” and “May flower.” The Lakota name for the pasque is “hosi’ cepka” and translates to “child’s navel,” which is very emblematic of the early stages of the budding plant and how it resembles a newborn’s navel.

Fun fact: The pasque flower is used for treating eye diseases such as cataracts.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking for a man, shown in this surveillance image, who was involved in a shooting...
Rapid City police investigating North Rapid shooting
Laws to follow when protecting your livestock.
There are laws when protecting your livestock from other animals
Preparing lunch at Stagebarn Middle School.
Businesses, organizations, individuals pay $6,500 of student lunch debt in the Meade School District
Allac 'AJ' Dismounts Thrice
Survivors testify in court almost 3 years after an attempted murder attack
Noem okays state budget and prison funding

Latest News

The skate night is open to all ages and levels of experience.
Skaters! Let’s roll out
Doris Lauing, South Dakota Stockgrowers Association
4th-generation rancher advocates for SD’s agriculture industry
YFS sign
YFS asks for volunteers
Using a card
Credit card fraud up 113% in Rapid City