4th-generation rancher advocates for SD’s agriculture industry

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - March is National Agriculture Month, and March 21 is National Agriculture Day and Doris Lauing is a fourth-generation rancher. Lauing advocates for agriculture producers by working with the South Dakota Stockgrowers Association and encouraging her children and grandchildren to remain knowledgeable about the industry.

Watch the above interview to learn about Lauing’s involvement with the Lauing Mill Iron L Ranch and South Dakota Stockgrowers Association.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.