4th-generation rancher advocates for SD’s agriculture industry

By Keith Grant
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - March is National Agriculture Month, and March 21 is National Agriculture Day and Doris Lauing is a fourth-generation rancher. Lauing advocates for agriculture producers by working with the South Dakota Stockgrowers Association and encouraging her children and grandchildren to remain knowledgeable about the industry.

Watch the above interview to learn about Lauing’s involvement with the Lauing Mill Iron L Ranch and South Dakota Stockgrowers Association.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking for a man, shown in this surveillance image, who was involved in a shooting...
Rapid City police investigating North Rapid shooting
Preparing lunch at Stagebarn Middle School.
Businesses, organizations, individuals pay $6,500 of student lunch debt in the Meade School District
Laws to follow when protecting your livestock.
There are laws when protecting your livestock from other animals
Sturgis EMS is one of 23 emergency medical services that have their telemedicine screens online.
Technology is upgrading in Sturgis ambulances
Noem okays state budget and prison funding

Latest News

YFS sign
YFS asks for volunteers
Using a card
Credit card fraud up 113% in Rapid City
Cows
Dog shot in neighbor dispute
Capital hill
Kristi Noem signs budget bill