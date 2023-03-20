Youth and Family Services in desperate need of volunteers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Youth and Family Services helps more than 14,000 kids and families each year, and this year’s Kids Fair is coming up and YFS is needing volunteers to put on the event.

The kids fair is one of Youth and Family Services’ largest fundraisers, they host two events each year and this one is aimed towards the kids. The fair is a celebration of kids and families in the Black Hills with many hands-on activities including a train ride and a petting farm.

With a focus on creating a safe place for families of all kinds to come and enjoy, YFS relies heavily on volunteers to make it all possible.

“We do still have some volunteer opportunities available. We’re looking for volunteers mostly for the Sunday afternoon shift which is from 1:45 p.m. to 5 p.m., so just over three hours. We could use some help with inflatable attractions and line control,” says coordination coordinator, Brianna Nelson.

Volunteers must be 13 years of age or older. The kid’s fair Starts April 1st and goes through the 2nd, with a $5 admission fee.

