Travel safety should be prioritized over adventure

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With the recent killing and kidnapping of US travelers to Mexico and spring break in full swing, the question arises of how to be safe while traveling.

When planning your next vacation, it is encouraged to research the area and check the surroundings of the location you are staying in.

If you are traveling outside of the United States, check the Government Travel website, and travel advisories posted for the area you are traveling to.

If you are traveling outside of the U.S. and you are unfamiliar with the area, getting a travel agent can help assist you with what papers you will need.

“Working with a tour company or any other service or activity you may have planned for that trip. Travel agents can be your advocate and do a lot of that leg work for you,” said Shawn Steward, spokesman for AAA South Dakota.

It is also encouraged to purchase travel insurance when making your arrangements.

“Travel insurance can protect you from a trip interruption or even a medical situation that might come up with you or someone in your travel group,” said Steward.

Once you get to your destination, make sure you know what official taxi cabs look like in the area, or find a tourist information center and ask about transportation.

It is also suggested to keep any personal belongings close to your body to avoid pickpocketers.

