Technology is upgrading in Sturgis ambulances

Sturgis EMS is one of 23 emergency medical services that have their telemedicine screens online.
Sturgis EMS is one of 23 emergency medical services that have their telemedicine screens online.(Cyle Clark)
By Cyle Clark
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - When it comes to providing lifesaving care, every second matters, and with upgrades, to their ambulances, Sturgis EMTs can now take that care a step further.

Last year the South Dakota Department of Health implemented a program that provides telemedicine services to EMS agencies across the state.

Through the click of a button, Sturgis EMS personnel are connected to doctors and nurses, who can provide additional support to a patient inside the ambulance.

This helping hand allows EMTs to offer enhanced services to the community and give the hospital real-time updates that can help with patient care.

”It’s another tool in our toolbox. It’s someone there to give us a second opinion when we’re the only ones in the back of the ambulance. It’s someone else there to record what we’re doing, so we know the exact time medications were administered,” said Shawn Fischer, the ambulance director with Sturgis EMS.

More than 40 emergency medical services already have telemedicine screens, with 23 being ready for use and by June all 60 should be ready to go.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meade County man arrested for killing neighbor’s dog
Wall Meat Processing
Wall and New Underwood get a federal investment
Bocce map plan
Construction begins on Rapid City bocce court
The cattle market is improving but beef prices might not.
South Dakota ranchers still deal with drought and cattle numbers
Police: Man solicited nude photos from teenage girls

Latest News

yfs kids fair
Youth and Family Services in desperate need of volunteers
Police are looking for a man, shown in this surveillance image, who was involved in a shooting...
Rapid City police investigating North Rapid shooting
Travel safety
Travel safety
Preparing lunch at Stagebarn Middle School.
Businesses, organizations, individuals pay $6,500 of student lunch debt in the Meade School District