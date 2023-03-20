Snow looks to move in late Monday

By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Tonight lows will dip into the teens and 20s. Widespread fog will look to make its way into western South Dakota this evening. Monday highs will stay in the 30s to 40s for most areas as we head into the start of the work week. Snow will look like it will enter the region late Monday night before dissipating Tuesday afternoon. Now we are not done with snow yet as a secondary system pushes into the region Wednesday before winding down on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meade County man arrested for killing neighbor’s dog
Police: Man solicited nude photos from teenage girls
An Air Force veteran won $1M off a lottery ticket purchased at Publix.
Air Force veteran wins $1M on lottery scratch off
Bocce map plan
Construction begins on Rapid City bocce court
Wall Meat Processing
Wall and New Underwood get a federal investment

Latest News

Sunday, we are mostly sunny, continuing to dry out as winds shift to the southwest causing...
Mild and sunny to finish out the weekend
Chilly for Saturday, but much warmer by Sunday
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Unseasonably cold today and Saturday, but warmer Sunday
Windy conditions continue Friday