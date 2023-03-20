Rush win fifth straight in Sunday bout against Oilers

Two points outside of playoff picture
By Ben Burns
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 11:55 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With three spots in the Mountain Division Playoffs still up for grabs, the Rapid City Rush have been making an impressive push in their last handful of games, which included their fifth-straight win on Sunday. Ben Burns has highlights from their series finale versus the Tulsa Oilers.

