Empty Bowl event raises funds for Volunteers of America

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Calling all soup-lovers out there! This event is just for you! And it raises money for a good cause.

Volunteers of America’s Empty Bowl event supports the Rapid City community. Sponsors bring life-changing programs to those in need, making a positive impact on community.

There will be more than 2 dozen soups for you to try. It’s a family-friendly event ... here’s how to purchase tickets: goto voanr.org/rc-coup and purchase your tickets online. Those who buy tickets online will get $10 off the regular ticket price!

Or, tickets will be available at the door. This event will be Thursday, March 23rd from 5:00pm to 6:30pm at the Central States Fairgrounds Fine Arts Building.

