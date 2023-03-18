Police: Man solicited nude photos from teenage girls

(Nick Nelson)
By Madison Newman
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Charles Nichols is charged with sexual exploitation and attempted enticement of a minor after detectives say they found messages with underage girls between the ages of 15 and 17 years old.

Nichols had his initial and preliminary hearings Friday in federal court.

The prosecution brought a detective with the Rapid City Police Department Internet Crimes Division who said they found messages on Nichols phone stating that he would offer alcohol, drugs or vapes to underage girls in exchange for nude pictures or sexually explicit conduct.

Magistrate Judge Daneta Wollmann said that while Nichols poses no risk of flight, he does pose a danger to the community and will continue to be held behind bars.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ghost gun 3d model
Ghost guns and altered weapons in Rapid City
According to a social media post made by Rapid City Area Schools, there was heavy law...
Parents worry about the safety of their kids walking to and from school
One man is behind bars after authorities from the Mellette/Todd County Sheriff’s Office...
One arrested after Monday morning White River stabbing
Allac 'AJ' Dismounts Thrice
Victim will never regain cognitive abilities after being beaten with a hammer
Meade County man arrested for killing neighbor’s dog

Latest News

Bocce map plan
Construction begins on Rapid City bocce court
New law provides $5 million for South Dakota volunteer fire departments
Since starting his career, Curt Jacobs has worn many hats in the area’s law enforcement arena,...
Spearfish Police Chief Curt Jacobs retires after 36 years
Saturday
Chilly Saturday, but much warmer Sunday