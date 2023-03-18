Mild and sunny to finish out the weekend

By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Sunday, we are mostly sunny, continuing to dry out as winds shift to the southwest causing temperatures to bounce back into the 40s to 50s.

Monday mild temperatures will continue as we look to stay in the 40s to 50s with increasing cloud cover. Highs will stay in the 40s for most areas as we head into the middle of next week.

However, an unsettled weather pattern settles back in the area by the middle of next week but right now it looks as if Tuesday through Thursday are the more likely days for precipitation. This unsettled weather pattern will bring chilly temperatures back into our area. However, confidence is low in the details of this system. We will keep an eye on the system as it makes its way over the Rockies.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meade County man arrested for killing neighbor’s dog
Allac 'AJ' Dismounts Thrice
Victim will never regain cognitive abilities after being beaten with a hammer
Emerald K-I will lead the parade on Saturday after a more than 20 year hiatus.
Rapid City hosts first All Nations St. Patrick’s Day Parade
A semi rests precariously against a South Dakota Highway Patrol cruiser on Interstate 90.
South Dakota trooper’s cruiser hit by sliding semi
Police: Man solicited nude photos from teenage girls

Latest News

Chilly for Saturday, but much warmer by Sunday
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Unseasonably cold today and Saturday, but warmer Sunday
Windy conditions continue Friday
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Cold and windy today with some light snow; still cold and windy Friday.