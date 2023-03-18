Mild and sunny to finish out the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Sunday, we are mostly sunny, continuing to dry out as winds shift to the southwest causing temperatures to bounce back into the 40s to 50s.

Monday mild temperatures will continue as we look to stay in the 40s to 50s with increasing cloud cover. Highs will stay in the 40s for most areas as we head into the middle of next week.

However, an unsettled weather pattern settles back in the area by the middle of next week but right now it looks as if Tuesday through Thursday are the more likely days for precipitation. This unsettled weather pattern will bring chilly temperatures back into our area. However, confidence is low in the details of this system. We will keep an eye on the system as it makes its way over the Rockies.

