Senator Mike Rounds reintroduces school safety legislation

RCAS sign
RCAS sign(KOTA KEVN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Senator Mike Rounds has reintroduced legislation to allow schools to spend money allocated for energy projects on security.

A federal bill introduced last year is getting a second chance...Thanks to Senator Mike Rounds. The Security to Avoid Violence in Educational Settings would allow schools to use money allocated for energy purposes toward projects that would improve school safety.

“Whether we’re talking about putting bulletproof glass in some areas, putting in x-ray machines so they can check student bags when they come through the door or simply improving the security of the doors themselves. But allowing the people in South Dakota to decide what they need to in order to enhance protection for their kids,” said Rounds.

School districts would be allowed to apply for the money in the same way they would for energy grants. Rounds states he has noticed that much of the money allocated for energy projects has not been dispersed.

“That money would go to perhaps solar panels on a school, you start to ask yourself which is more important? To add a few solar panels to a school or to actually talk about what the local folks believe could enhance security for their kids. Which would be more important to them?” asked Rounds.

If this act were to pass, it would be implemented next year. Rounds is hopeful it could be done as early as October.

