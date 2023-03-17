Governor Noem deploys National Guard to assist in Europe

National guard deployment ceremony
National guard deployment ceremony(KOTA KEVN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 9:56 PM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Governor Kristi Noem led a ceremony to deploy the 216th Fire Fighting Team of the National Guard on Thursday.

The last time the 216th was deployed was to Romania in 2017, at that time they were supporting Operation Freedom Sentinel. These men and women of the national guard will be sent to the United States European Command base to assist with firefighting and base operations.

”They have a constant rotation of just making sure they’re not there too long, certain soldiers, so it’s replacing them and also just working with other countries and making sure that we kinda know what they do and they know what we do and there’s that shared understanding of if we have to help them out in any way or they have to help us they know how we operate and we know how they operate,” said Christian Trainor, commander of the 216th.

Trainor says that deployments like this help to avoid any confusion when working with United States allies and help to build trust between any allied forces. The unit will be headed to Fort Bliss Texas to prepare for deployment before ultimately heading out to Europe.

