Chilly for Saturday, but much warmer by Sunday

By David Stradling
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Saturday will remain chilly, but thankfully the winds will be much more calm. Highs will be in the 30s for much of the region under sunny skies. Sunday will be warmer as highs will climb into the 40s and low 50s. We will keep plenty of sunshine around to wrap up the weekend.

Temperatures will start to cool off Monday with highs falling into the 40s and clouds increasing through the day. Tuesday and Wednesday will be colder as temperatures fall back into the 30s. Expected cloudy skies with scattered snow showers both days.

Plenty of clouds linger Thursday as temperatures will stay in the 30s to low 40s. Friday will be a little warmer with highs jumping back up into the 40s for much of the area. Below average temperatures are favored to linger across KOTA Territory for the remainder of March. April looks to bring in some more consistent warmer temperatures, with a few rounds of cooler air at times.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ghost gun 3d model
Ghost guns and altered weapons in Rapid City
According to a social media post made by Rapid City Area Schools, there was heavy law...
Parents worry about the safety of their kids walking to and from school
One man is behind bars after authorities from the Mellette/Todd County Sheriff’s Office...
One arrested after Monday morning White River stabbing
Allac 'AJ' Dismounts Thrice
Victim will never regain cognitive abilities after being beaten with a hammer
Gov. Kristi Noem speaks to reporters March 6, 2023, at the Capitol in Pierre.
Threatening vetoes, Noem spars with legislative leadership

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Unseasonably cold today and Saturday, but warmer Sunday
Windy conditions continue Friday
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Cold and windy today with some light snow; still cold and windy Friday.
Strong winds continue as temperatures take a tumble