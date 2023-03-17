Chilly for Saturday, but much warmer by Sunday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Saturday will remain chilly, but thankfully the winds will be much more calm. Highs will be in the 30s for much of the region under sunny skies. Sunday will be warmer as highs will climb into the 40s and low 50s. We will keep plenty of sunshine around to wrap up the weekend.

Temperatures will start to cool off Monday with highs falling into the 40s and clouds increasing through the day. Tuesday and Wednesday will be colder as temperatures fall back into the 30s. Expected cloudy skies with scattered snow showers both days.

Plenty of clouds linger Thursday as temperatures will stay in the 30s to low 40s. Friday will be a little warmer with highs jumping back up into the 40s for much of the area. Below average temperatures are favored to linger across KOTA Territory for the remainder of March. April looks to bring in some more consistent warmer temperatures, with a few rounds of cooler air at times.

