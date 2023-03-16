Windy conditions continue Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Winds will be breezy tonight, gusting up to 40 mph at times. Temperatures will fall into the teens for many and with the wind, it will make temperatures feel like the single digits - perhaps below zero. A few snow showers are possible tonight.

Isolated snow showers will be possible at times on Friday. Temperatures will remain below average with high sin the 20s and 30s. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be likely at times, which will make temperatures feel like the teens for much of the day.

Saturday will be sunny, but unfortunately, still chilly. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s across the region. Warmer air moves in Sunday with highs climbing into the 40s for many. Some spots could flirt with 50°!

Temperatures remain mild next week with highs in the mid to upper 40s, but a few rain and snow showers will be possible Tuesday through Thursday. Some spots could pick up accumulating snow, but the uncertainty is still far too high for anything more specific at the moment.

