Pennington County State’s Attorney headed to Southeast Asia to work on “Rule of Law” projects

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Pennington County State’s Attorney is headed to Southern Asia. He will be taking a post in Thailand to work on “Rule of Law” related projects.

Mark Vargo will be working with a group he would not disclose, assisting with statutory and constitutional changes while training judges and prosecutors in how the “Rule of Law” should be implemented in the country.

He added He jumped on the opportunity to work in Thailand because quote “As someone who works with the law it felt right at this stage of my career.”

As Vargo continues to prepare for his departure as State’s Attorney, he leaves a message for the people of the county.

“This is Western South Dakota. We don’t believe that government should solve all problems. But if We believe that We have to step up and say, “We as a community, as civic groups, as churches, as neighborhoods will solve that problem,” said Pennington County State’s Attorney Mark Vargo.

His last day in office will be April 24, and He will be in Thailand by May. Vargo will also be maintaining a residence in the Rapid City area.

