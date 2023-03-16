Pennington County State’s Attorney headed to Southeast Asia to work on “Rule of Law” projects

State's Attorney Mark Vargo to embark on new legal career in Southeast Asia.
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Pennington County State’s Attorney is headed to Southern Asia. He will be taking a post in Thailand to work on “Rule of Law” related projects.

Mark Vargo will be working with a group he would not disclose, assisting with statutory and constitutional changes while training judges and prosecutors in how the “Rule of Law” should be implemented in the country.

He added He jumped on the opportunity to work in Thailand because quote “As someone who works with the law it felt right at this stage of my career.”

As Vargo continues to prepare for his departure as State’s Attorney, he leaves a message for the people of the county.

“This is Western South Dakota. We don’t believe that government should solve all problems. But if We believe that We have to step up and say, “We as a community, as civic groups, as churches, as neighborhoods will solve that problem,” said Pennington County State’s Attorney Mark Vargo.

His last day in office will be April 24, and He will be in Thailand by May. Vargo will also be maintaining a residence in the Rapid City area.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pennington County Jail inmate dies.
Pennington County Jail inmate dies
Former South Dakota Attorney General to take post in Thailand
Mission man sentenced for assault by strangulation and suffocation
Block 5 project
Block 5 project officially starts with parking lot demolition
Antoine Bissonette
Trial set for Rapid City man accused of killing another man

Latest News

South Dakota Senate floor in Pierre.
Legislature recap includes a sales tax cut and revenue increases
Ghost gun 3d model
Ghost guns and altered weapons in Rapid City
According to a social media post made by Rapid City Area Schools, there was heavy law...
Parents worry about the safety of their kids walking to and from school
ATM in Rapid City
Area banks should not be affected by recent national bank crisis