Parents worry about the safety of their kids walking to and from school

In just a one-week period, Rapid City police stopped 60 vehicles in school zones.
By Madison Newman
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Recently, some Rapid City parents voiced concerns about traffic safety near schools.

When thinking about school safety, shootings, and bomb threats might come to mind first. But even crossing the street can be dangerous for some students.

“They come past My house right here speeding all the time, well over 30 miles an hour. They do it in front of Central along with that sign flashing. You have these signs out here for 15 miles an hour, slow them down. They’re always speeding and they don’t wanna listen to nobody about safety,” said Timothy Jones, a Rapid City Area School parent.

Jones states it’s not just the parents and students who are speeding, but it can also be city bus drivers. Lieutenant Kelvin Masur with Rapid City Police Department said, speeding in and around school areas has always been a concern, for the department and the community.

“It’s something that We take very seriously. It’s something that We focus on daily. Whenever You are within a school zone or in an area of a school, it’s always a good idea to be traveling that posted speed limit or actually even below to allow yourself some added time to stop if something was to happen in front of You,” Masur said.

Masur said They gave out 60 speeding citations last week in school zones, and the department will continue to have a presence at the schools.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pennington County Jail inmate dies.
Pennington County Jail inmate dies
Former South Dakota Attorney General to take post in Thailand
Mission man sentenced for assault by strangulation and suffocation
Block 5 project
Block 5 project officially starts with parking lot demolition
Antoine Bissonette
Trial set for Rapid City man accused of killing another man

Latest News

South Dakota Senate floor in Pierre.
Legislature recap includes a sales tax cut and revenue increases
Ghost gun 3d model
Ghost guns and altered weapons in Rapid City
Pennington County State's Attorney will serve his last day in office April 23.
Pennington County State’s Attorney headed to Southeast Asia to work on “Rule of Law” projects
ATM in Rapid City
Area banks should not be affected by recent national bank crisis