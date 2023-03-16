Legislature recap includes a sales tax cut and revenue increases

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The official legislative session has ended and some important bills were able to pass through the South Dakota House and Senate.

Some things that passed were a tax cut that changed sales tax from four point five percent to four point two percent on everything from food to fencing supplies. The more than $100 million tax cut happens to be the largest in state history.

Legislators also increased wage revenue for state employees, kindergarten through 12 teachers, and Medicaid providers.

“The governor has proposed a five percent increase for each of those. And what We did is a seven percent increase for state employees, seven percent for teachers in K through 12, and then five percent for Medicaid providers,” said Representative Mike Derby, District 34.

Legislators will be back in session on March 27th for one day to overturn any vetos that happened earlier this year.

