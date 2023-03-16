Cooking with Eric - 20 Minute Corned Beef and Cabbage

KOTA Territory News at Noon
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - So you need to make corned beef and cabbage for St. Patrick’s Day, but you don’t have the time, nor desire to deal with all the fuss. Here’s a way to have corned beef and cabbage in just 20 minutes!

First, chop up some sliced deli-style corned beef slices and sauté in a little oil until crispy. Remove to paper towels to drain.

In the same pan, add 4 tablespoons of butter plus one package of Cole slaw mix. Stir to make sure the browned bits are removed from the bottom of the pan and the butter coats the cabbage. Add 1/4 cup water. Cover and cook on low for a few minutes until the cabbage is soft.

Add 1 teaspoon ground black pepper then one can of corned beef, cut into chunks. Stir to combine, then cover and simmer about 5 minutes to heat through.

To serve, top with the sauteed corned beef slices.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former South Dakota Attorney General to take post in Thailand
Mission man sentenced for assault by strangulation and suffocation
Ghost gun 3d model
Ghost guns and altered weapons in Rapid City
According to a social media post made by Rapid City Area Schools, there was heavy law...
Parents worry about the safety of their kids walking to and from school
Block 5 project
Block 5 project officially starts with parking lot demolition

Latest News

Hash so simple yet so good!
Cooking Beef with Eric - Easy Skillet Corned Beef Hash
Sturgis Brown team brings home top culinary prize.
Sturgis Brown HS wins culinary competition
Delicious locally raised cows make for delicious steaks from Big Horn Mountain Farms
Sheridan Cooks - Baseball Cuts from Big Horn Mountain Farms
Zesty, spicy, delicious - these Pork Chops are sure to please!
Cooking with Eric - Zesty Pork Chops