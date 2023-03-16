Cooking with Eric - 20 Minute Corned Beef and Cabbage

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - So you need to make corned beef and cabbage for St. Patrick’s Day, but you don’t have the time, nor desire to deal with all the fuss. Here’s a way to have corned beef and cabbage in just 20 minutes!

First, chop up some sliced deli-style corned beef slices and sauté in a little oil until crispy. Remove to paper towels to drain.

In the same pan, add 4 tablespoons of butter plus one package of Cole slaw mix. Stir to make sure the browned bits are removed from the bottom of the pan and the butter coats the cabbage. Add 1/4 cup water. Cover and cook on low for a few minutes until the cabbage is soft.

Add 1 teaspoon ground black pepper then one can of corned beef, cut into chunks. Stir to combine, then cover and simmer about 5 minutes to heat through.

To serve, top with the sauteed corned beef slices.

