Cold and windy today with some light snow; still cold and windy Friday.

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Light snow will cause slippery road surfaces this morning. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

Today will be windy and cold with some clearing skies by afternoon. Highs only in the 20s and 30s today. Winds will be gusty, creating wind chills in the teens.

Even stronger winds are likely to blow Friday as high wind energy aloft will be translated down to the surface. Winds will be 30 to 40 miles per hour with gusts to 50 miles per hour possible. Wind chills will be in the single digits and teens.

Saturday will be cold, but warmer air returns Sunday and Monday.

