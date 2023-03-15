Strong winds continue as temperatures take a tumble

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Wind Advisory is in effect tonight for Rapid City, Sturgis and areas to the east. Gusts up to 50 mph are likely at times. Temperatures will fall into the teens and 20s, but with the wind it will feel more like the single digits. Expect a cold start to your Thursday.

A few snow showers are possible tonight and Thursday. Temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s Thursday with winds gusting up to 40 mph. It’ll feel more like the teens at times. Friday will remain cold, but it is expected to be windier. Gusts could reach 55 mph at times. With highs in the 20s and 30s, the wind chills will be back down into the teens. A few snow showers are possible Friday, too.

The weekend will start off cold as highs Saturday will be in the 20s for much of the region. Warmer air does return on Sunday as highs are expected to return to the 40s. Sunny skies are expected both days.

Temperatures remain mild through early next week with highs close to 50°. A system will pass through Wednesday and Thursday bringing some snow showers and dropping temperatures back down into the 30s for many.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.