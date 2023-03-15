South Dakota Mines receives $1 million donation

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Former Hardrocker basketball player and 1989 graduate Dean Schauer is donating $1 million dollars to the school’s men’s and women’s basketball programs. It is one of the biggest gifts the school has ever received.

Future South Dakota Mines basketball players will be eligible to apply for the scholarship, but it is not yet been determined how much of the scholarship students could receive or how many will get it.

The total of $1 million dollars will be broken into $50,000 a year for the next 20 years. Each team will receive $25,000.

“Anytime we can give a young man or woman an opportunity with a quality scholarship, and who can help us on the basketball court, plus who wants to be engineer and scientist this helps us put the best team we possibly can forward,” said Joel Lueken, athletic director South Dakota Mines.

Lueken says this will help with the school’s program, and shows the trust Schauer has in the school and how they treat students.

