South Dakota Mines receives a sizable donation for their basketball teams

South Dakota Mines men's basketball
South Dakota Mines men's basketball(Ben Burns)
By Madison Newman
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Mines athletic department has received a significant donation for their men’s and women’s basketball programs.

Former Hardrocker men’s basketball player Dean Schauer has pledged to donate 50 thousand dollars annually, split between the men’s and women’s basketball programs.

The donation will provide scholarships to basketball student-athletes for the next two decades, in the end, the donation will equal 1 million dollars.

We reached out to the school’s athletic department and will have more information as to how this will affect the teams tomorrow.

