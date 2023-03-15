Number of seniors with Alzheimer’s expected to double by 2050

The number of seniors with Alzheimer's is expected to double by 2050.
The number of seniors with Alzheimer's is expected to double by 2050.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Despite some progress, Alzheimer’s disease poses a growing concern in the United States.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, the number of Alzheimer’s patients is expected to double by the year 2050, resulting in 13 million people with the affliction.

Health officials said that, although some treatments look promising, many elderly people are still reluctant to talk about cognitive problems with their doctors.

The Alzheimer’s Association said people with memory issues should promptly touch base with a provider.

Officials there also said the national cost for caring for people with dementia-related problems rose to $345 billion in 2023, which is up $24 billion from 2022.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pennington County Jail inmate dies.
Pennington County Jail inmate dies
Former South Dakota Attorney General to take post in Thailand
Block 5 project
Block 5 project officially starts with parking lot demolition
Antoine Bissonette
Trial set for Rapid City man accused of killing another man
Freight train kills entire herd of elk in Washougal.
‘Shocked and devastated’: Freight train kills entire herd of elk

Latest News

Perry Hughes, 38, has been arrested for the killing of his roommate after the two reportedly...
Police: Man shoots roommate over $10; body found in trash can
People hold up signs at a news conference on Friday, March 3, 2023, in Houston while protesting...
Texas announces takeover of Houston schools, stirring anger
California storms are causing a hit to the nation's food supply.
California storms impact nationwide food supply
One year after President Biden spotlighted Joshua Davis’ advocacy, Davis continues push for...
A Virginia teen lobbied the President for lower insulin costs. Now, he’s focused on lawmakers
A Virginia teen lobbied the President for lower insulin costs. Now, he’s focused on lawmakers