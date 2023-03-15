Mission man sentenced for assault by strangulation and suffocation

(MGN)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - Alexander Brave, 29 of Mission, was sentenced to two years in federal prison for assaulting a woman.

Brave, according to a release from the Department of Justice, strangled and suffocated his intimate partner in October 2021 at a home in Todd County.

Brave was indicted by a federal grand jury in August of 2022; and pleaded guilty in December.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pennington County Jail inmate dies.
Pennington County Jail inmate dies
Former South Dakota Attorney General to take post in Thailand
Block 5 project
Block 5 project officially starts with parking lot demolition
Antoine Bissonette
Trial set for Rapid City man accused of killing another man
Freight train kills entire herd of elk in Washougal.
‘Shocked and devastated’: Freight train kills entire herd of elk

Latest News

Getting enough sleep is crucial to children during key developmental stages, and a lack of...
Sleepless in Rapid City: a child’s sleeping patterns can affect more than just behavior
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
kota kevn forecast
Former South Dakota Attorney General to take post in Thailand
People have different ways to celebrate Pi Day, including pi recitation competitions at school,...
What pie flavor reigns supreme in the KOTA Territory Newsroom?