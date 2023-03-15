Early morning Mule Deer Trail structure fire

16 agencies responded to the call of the structure fire.
By KOTA Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Around 9:30 am on Tuesday, the Box Elder Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire reported in a house on Mule Deer Trail in Box Elder.

According to the fire department, the fire was held to a single alarm. When the firefighters first arrived they found a free-burning fire with moderate smoke conditions. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the room where it started stopping the spread of the flames.

The building where the fire started did, however, receive additional smoke and heat damage.

The fire department says there were no reports of any injuries.

