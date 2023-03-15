Cooking Beef with Eric - Easy Skillet Corned Beef Hash

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Six ingredients make for a delicious breakfast corned beef hash, perfect for St. Patrick’s Day! The apple cider vinegar adds that “somethin’ somethin’” that makes this dish great.

First, in 2 tablespoon oil, sauté 2 diced onions with 4 medium russet potatoes, diced. Cook over medium-high heat until browned, about 5 minutes.

Then stir in 1 (12oz) can corned beef and 1 tablespoon black pepper. Stir gently then add 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar; cover and simmer on low heat for 3 to 5 minutes, then add another tablespoon of apple cider vinegar. Wait another 3 to 5 minutes then add one more tablespoon. Stir gently and serve immediately.

