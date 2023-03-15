3 new assistant attorneys general to take SD office

PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - Three new assistant attorneys general will take the South Dakota Attorney General’s office according to Attorney General Marty Jackley.

Ernest Thompson and Alexis Tracy will be assistant attorneys general in the criminal division. Grant Flynn will be an assistant attorney general with the civil division.

The three new lawyers starting within the next few months are:

Grant Flynn of Pierre is a private attorney in Pierre. He was the senior staff attorney for the state Department of Human Services for four years and then was an assistant attorney general in the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office for six years. During that time, he worked in the appellate, civil, and criminal divisions. Flynn is scheduled to join the Attorney General’s Office in Pierre on April 5.

Ernest Thompson of Aberdeen is the current Brown County State’s Attorney. He served 12 years in the U.S. Army and received his law degree in 2015. He joined the Brown County State’s Attorney’s Office in 2016 and became State’s Attorney in 2020. Thompson will join the Attorney General’s Office in Pierre on June 1.

Alexis Tracy of Vermillion is the current Clay County State’s Attorney. She has been an attorney for 17 years and has been a prosecuting attorney for more than 16 years. Tracy was first elected as Clay County State’s Attorney in 2016 and was re-elected in 2020. She will join the Attorney General’s Office in Sioux Falls on June 1.

