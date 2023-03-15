17th annual Dublin Dash 5K Fun Run/Walk

The annual Dublin Dash 5K fun run/walk is Saturday, March 25, 2023.
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The 17th annual Dublin Dash 5K Fun Run/Walk is next Saturday, March 25. Registration for the event starts at 9:30 am and the race begins at 10 am.

The registration fee for adult participants on the day of the event is $25 or $20 with Mines Student ID. Pre-registration is $20 for adults. Registration is $15 for children 10 and under. The registration fee includes a t-shirt and five free raffle tickets. All participants can register here.

The race will take place along the Rapid City bike path with start/end near the corner of Brennan Avenue and E. Main St.

Participants are encouraged to wear St. Patrick’s Day attire. A post-race raffle drawing is to follow at Murphy’s Pub downtown. Prize raffle drawings and awards will start at 1 p.m.

The event is sponsored by the South Dakota Mines student chapter of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers.

