YFS seeks volunteers for kids fair event

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Youth & Family Services is seeking volunteers to help support the organization’s 26th annual Kids Fair event, scheduled for April 1 and 2, 2023.

“Volunteers are crucial to the success of Kids Fair,” states Connie Olson, YFS’ Chief Development Officer. “Volunteers ensure the safety of children at Kids Fair and assist by staffing attractions, helping with line control, acting as door monitors, taking tickets, and more.”

Currently, YFS has more than 130 volunteer slots to fill.

The YFS Kids Fair is a two-day event that provides children and their families with a fun place to engage in a variety of educational, hands-on activities. All proceeds are used to support the youth programs and services offered by YFS.

No previous training is required for volunteers, and anyone ages 13 and up can volunteer.

For more information or to sign up to volunteer, please call Connie Olson at (605) 342-4195 or visit YFS’ website at www.youthandfamilyservices.org/kids-fair.

