YFS seeks volunteers for kids fair event

YFS summer meal program
YFS summer meal program
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Youth & Family Services is seeking volunteers to help support the organization’s 26th annual Kids Fair event, scheduled for April 1 and 2, 2023.

“Volunteers are crucial to the success of Kids Fair,” states Connie Olson, YFS’ Chief Development Officer. “Volunteers ensure the safety of children at Kids Fair and assist by staffing attractions, helping with line control, acting as door monitors, taking tickets, and more.”

Currently, YFS has more than 130 volunteer slots to fill.

The YFS Kids Fair is a two-day event that provides children and their families with a fun place to engage in a variety of educational, hands-on activities. All proceeds are used to support the youth programs and services offered by YFS.

No previous training is required for volunteers, and anyone ages 13 and up can volunteer.

For more information or to sign up to volunteer, please call Connie Olson at (605) 342-4195 or visit YFS’ website at www.youthandfamilyservices.org/kids-fair.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pennington County Jail inmate dies.
Pennington County Jail inmate dies
Freight train kills entire herd of elk in Washougal.
‘Shocked and devastated’: Freight train kills entire herd of elk
Custer woman killed in Fall River County crash
Antoine Bissonette
Trial set for Rapid City man accused of killing another man
Republican candidate for the South Dakota State Senate leaves the Mellette county courtroom...
Judge rejects child abuse plea agreement for former SD State Senate candidate

Latest News

The “Crossroads” exhibit is part of the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street Program, which...
Smithsonian ‘rural America’ exhibit opens in Sturgis
Beginning Jan. 13, visitors to the South Dakota Capitol will have to go through a security...
AG releases explanation for proposed one subject constitutional amendment
Block 5 project
Block 5 project officially starts with parking lot demolition
A midnight snack seems like a good idea, but the food you eat during the day may be the reason...
Sleepless in Rapid City: your diet may be keeping you up at night