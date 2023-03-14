Strong winds expected through the end of the week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Strong winds are expected to impact southern Campbell County and the northern Black Hills, where a High Wind Warning is in effect through midday Wednesday. Gusts could reach 65 mph at times. A Wind Advisory is in effect for Spearfish, Whitewood, Sturgis and others, as gusts could reach 45 mph.

Temperatures will remain mild over night with lows in the 30s for many and 20s for others. Mostly cloudy skies are expected with a few showers possible around the Black Hills after midnight.

Highs could reach the 50s and low 60s across southwest South Dakota, but for those in northwest South Dakota and northeast Wyoming, expect high temperatures to be in the 30s and 40s. Plenty of clouds will be present through the day and a few showers possible at times. Better chance for rain and snow showers will be in the later afternoon hours.

As cold air moves in from the north, moisture will change to snow showers Wednesday night into Thursday morning. A dusting at best will be likely for accumulations, but for those around the northern hills, an inch or two could be possible. Enough to make for a few slippery spots.

Temperatures at the end of the week are expected to be in the 20s and 30s. With windy conditions likely, wind chill values will actually be in the teens and single digits, making for a cold end to the week.

Saturday will stay cold with highs in the 20s for many, but we are expected to get back closer to the 40s by Sunday and the first half of next week.

