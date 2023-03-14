Construction season is ‘building’ its way up

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Saint Patrick Street, reconstruction on the stretch of pavement connecting Mt. Rushmore Rd and 5th Street will start Tuesday.

The three-phase, $5.3 million project is focused on modernizing the area, working on water lines, sewer lines, the sidewalk, and improvements to make it easier for people with disabilities to get around.

The project area for the St Patrick St reconstruction project between Mt Rushmore Rd and 5th St. (Rapid City Public Works Department)

“We’ve got a lot of great roads, we’ve got a lot of bad roads, but as time goes on, we’re trying to spend our taxpayer money judicially and make sure we’re good stewards of the taxpayer money and fixing those that have the greatest impact,” said Rapid City’s engineer Roger Hall.

The contractor and most of the subcontractors will be from locally owned companies.

Switching gears to another construction project taking place on Highway 34.

Work on the section of highway from Whitewood to Belle Fourche will also be under way Tuesday.

The $10.2 million project will have a total of seven work areas throughout the highway.

During the duration of the project, Highway 34 will be reduced to one lane through the work zone controlled by flaggers and a pilot car. A 10-foot width restriction will also go into effect to ensure better safety for both motorists and workers. People using the highway are expected to possibly experience 15-minute delays.

Project map for the Highway 34 construction project. (South Dakota Department of Transportation)

”We have stipulations in the plan that allows for 15-minute maximum delays and that doesn’t matter how many sites they have actively working that’s from Whitewood to Belle Fourche 15-minute delay,” said South Dakota DOT Belle Fourche engineering supervisor Les Hermann.

The alternate route the SD DOT is recommending to take instead of Highway 34. (South Dakota Department of Transportation)

According to the Department of Transportation, the addition of passing and turn lanes to the highway is to help improve safety and relieve traffic congestion.

The completion date for the project is projected to be Oct. 27 of this year.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.