Western Dakota Technical College aims to tackle South Dakota’s crucial worker shortage

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Gaining a college education can be spendy and can deter people from gaining a college degree. Western Dakota Technical College wants to help students and break the financial barrier prospective students see. WDTC has over $1 million in scholarships available for students as well as the Build Dakota Scholarship.

Beginning in the fall 2023 semester, WDTC will have a partnership with a Rapid City short-term rental business to house students for $650 per month. For more information on how WDTC is helping out students watch the above interview.

