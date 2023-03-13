We will be slowly warming up and dry until Wednesday

Mostly Sunny KEVN
Mostly Sunny KEVN(KEVN/KOTA)
By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -It will be chilly again this evening with lows ranging from the single digits into the teens.

Monday we will start warming up with clouds decreasing during the early morning hours with highs ranging from the 20s up into the 40s. Tuesday will be our warmest day of the week as a thermal ridge will push into the area driving temperatures up into the mid-40s and 50s with some possible 60s mixed in as Dry weather expected through Tuesday and most of Wednesday.

On Wednesday, a low-pressure system will look to make its way into the area bringing cooler temperatures, windy conditions, and the possibility of snow back into the area as we head into Thursday. There is uncertainty about how this system will develop, but we will keep you updated as the middle of the week approaches.

Friday temperatures slowly start to rebound and return to near normal as we head into the weekend.

