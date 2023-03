RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s considered a highly underrated cut of meat - the baseball cut. Learn all about that and more about Big Horn Mountain Farms on this edition of Sheridan Cooks.

For more information on Big Horn Mountain Farms and their products and backstory, visit their website: www.bighornmountainfarms.com

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.