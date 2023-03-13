Rapid City Public Library’s digital offerings have increased

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Public Library’s digital offerings saw significant increases this year.

There were over 40,000 more digital material checkouts than the previous year. The enhanced digital local history pages also had a 90% increase in use. The 50th anniversary of the 1972 flood moved the public to use the library’s extensive online archives, with page visits up 198%.

The library saw a 31% increase in visitors in 2022, garnering about 60,000 more people that year. One of the most valued services of the library is digital access which helps individuals search and apply for jobs, pay bills, and stay in touch with loved ones. The library’s computers and WIFI were used for over 282,000 hours.

The public library made updates to streamline and minimize barriers to checking out materials, including executing new self-checkout machines and the complete removal of overdue fines. Without fines being assessed, the number of checkouts has increased with no change in overdue and lost items or delays in library users receiving materials.

Rapid City Public Library released its 2022 Annual Report showing increases in new borrowers, people using the library, and library material checkouts. To view the 2022 Annual Report in its entirety, visit https://rb.gy/w34ysm.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.