Much warmer air arrives for Tuesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Areas of clouds pass through early on tonight, but skies clear up by morning. Temperatures will end up in the 20s for many with a few up north dropping into the teens.

Mostly sunny skies are on tap for Tuesday and temperatures will be much warmer than what they have been recently. Highs will be in the 50s for many and Rapid City could flirt with 60° thanks to a westerly, downslope wind.

Wednesday will be mild with highs in the 40s and 50s, but more clouds are expected to increase through the day. Some light rain/snow showers will be possible during the day, but better chances arrive during the later afternoon and evening hours.

Snow showers will continue at times Wednesday night and on Thursday, mainly in the morning hours. Accumulations will be rather light across much of the region, with a dusting up to 2″ possible under some of the heavier snow showers.

Colder temperatures and stronger winds will settle in for the second half of the week. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s with wind chill values down into the teens and perhaps single digits at times. Be sure to dress warmly as the wind will be cold!

Temperatures remain in the 30s over the weekend with highs trending toward the 40s next week.

