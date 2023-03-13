Lunchables will soon become part of the National School Lunch Program

Kraft Heinz said two new varieties will be in school cafeterias this fall – turkey and cheddar...
Kraft Heinz said two new varieties will be in school cafeterias this fall – turkey and cheddar cracker stackers and extra cheesy pizza.(Kraft Heinz via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Lunchables will soon become part of school lunch programs across the country.

Kraft Heinz said two new varieties will be in school cafeterias this fall – turkey and cheddar cracker stackers and extra cheesy pizza.

These are different than those found in grocery stores. The company said they have improved nutrition that meets federal guidelines for the National School Lunch Program.

The rollout comes as school nutrition guidelines are becoming stricter.

The USDA has proposed changes that would aim to reduce sugar and sodium levels in school-provided lunches.

The NSLP was created in 1946 and provides lunch daily to nearly 30 million students.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freight train kills entire herd of elk in Washougal.
‘Shocked and devastated’: Freight train kills entire herd of elk
Joaquin Cervantes, a convicted felon, was reportedly in possession of the altered rifle at the...
Altered firearms seized by RCPD in traffic stops
Rockside Ranch Black Hills is in New Underwood.
New Underwood ranch used to help young men overcome struggles
Joseph Birdshead and Doris Romero were arrested following a chase in Rapid City.
Two suspects arrested after a police chase in Rapid City
LGBTQ flag
Some of the transgender community speaks out on House Bill 1080

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden, right, shakes hands with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese...
Biden in San Diego to announce Australia submarine deal
FILE - Ukrainian refugees play with frisbees as they wait in front of a gymnasium Tuesday,...
Biden administration lets Ukrainians who fled war stay in US
In this courtroom sketch, in federal court in New York, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, Sayfullo...
Jurors can’t agree on death penalty in NYC bike path attack
A family in Alaska said their dog died after ingesting amphetamines.
Family’s dog dies after ingesting amphetamines
A CalTrans vehicle drives north through floodwaters that closed state Highway 1 at the Santa...
Flood problems grow as new storm heads toward California