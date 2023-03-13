It’s been 3 years since since COVID-19 changed our lives

By Kayla Henderson
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s hard to believe, but it’s been more than 3 years since the 1st case of COVID-19 was confirmed and the world changed.

As we have learned, the virus spreads from person to person through respiratory droplets in the air and other transmissible causes, but with medication and vaccination, most people have resumed their everyday lives.

”We still see COVID almost daily, most people now are doing very well with it. We have some that get sick still, it’s still somewhat unpredictable, but many viruses react the same way. And so we’re still seeing COVID, we still understand a lot more about it. But we’re much better at treating it now, and it doesn’t cause near the problems as it did,” said Medical Director Brook Eide, from Monument Health Medical Center.

The doctor says COVID-19 has improved teamwork with his colleagues and has built stronger relationships between doctors and their patients.

